Joy and Christ-Centered Education Shine at Mishawaka Catholic Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Mishawaka Catholic School is a beautifully unique school within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend as it encompasses three campuses to serve students from Preschool through 8th grade.

St. Bavo, St. Joseph, and St. Monica are recognized as “Three Campuses — One Family of Faith.”

MISHAWAKA CATHOLIC SCHOOL

223 W. Grove St., Mishawaka, IN 46545

574-255-0709

mcmish.org

St. Bavo Campus

PreSchool through 2nd Grade

524 W. 8th St.

Mishawaka, IN 46544

574-259-4214

St. Joseph Campus

3rd through 5th Grade

230 S. Spring St.

Mishawaka, IN 46544

574-255-5554

St. Monica Campus

6th through 8th Grade

223 W. Grove St.

Mishawaka, IN 46545

574-255-0709

The St. Bavo Campus houses students in Preschool through 2nd grade. At the St. Joseph Campus, there are students in 3rd through 5th grade. That leaves students in 6th through 8th grade at the St. Monica Campus.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Bishop Rhoades spent the day at Mishawaka Catholic to celebrate Mass and make his pastoral visit.

Mass on the special Feast Day of the Presentation of the Lord included the “Blessing of the Candles,” often called Candlemas or Mass of the Candles. Each of the students in attendance held onto their lit candles for the blessing.

David Maugel, Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools, said it was wonderful to witness. “I had the opportunity to participate in the “Blessing of the Candles” and the Feast Day of the Presentation of Lord Mass with the Most Reverend Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades as the celebrant,” he said. “It was beautiful to witness the students of Mishawaka Catholic demonstrating the reverence of the Blessed Lord while Bishop Rhoades engaged students during the homily with the story surrounding the Presentation of the Lord.”

Maugel said it was heartening to hear the students responding to questions from the bishop about those present at that time of the Presentation of the Lord. Students also participated in the Mass as servers, cantors, and lectors.

After Mass, Bishop Rhoades visited classes at the St. Joseph Campus and participated in a game of jeopardy with categories representing elements of our Catholic faith. Students were observed collaborating with their classmates and with their team before providing an answer to the host — the classroom teacher.

“It was inspiring to see students demonstrating their knowledge of their Catholic faith and working together in discussion logically to come up with responses to the selected category,” said Maugel.

Bishop Rhoades joined a team in each classroom and often confirmed the student’s choice response. On occasion, he even provided hints to the correct response.

Students delighted in spending time with Bishop Rhoades, sharing stories about their school and their lives, and asking questions of the bishop about his life and his job.

Maugel said that he is thrilled to see the happy and Christ-centered environment that exists at Mishawaka Catholic. “Principal Karen Salvador, her faculty, and staff have created a school of joy in their commitment to developing disciples of Christ through the ministry of education that perpetuates hope in Christ.”

