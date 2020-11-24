#IGiveCatholic – Help Catholic organizations by donating in December Jennifer Barton Staff Writer

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that began in 2012 as a means of encouraging generosity to charitable organizations. It takes place on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s date is Dec. 1.

A group of Catholics took Giving Tuesday one step further, creating the organization #IGiveCatholic to specifically support Catholic ministries. This website can serve as a way for the faithful to counter the commercialism and materialism of society’s secular celebration of Christmas by giving to Catholic organizations in need.

“The #IGiveCatholic is a day where Catholics come together and give as one unified community impacting the lives of others. … The goal is to inspire the greater Catholic community to come together as faithful stewards.” — Mike Shade, chief executive officer for the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana

Donate in a single location

This year, the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana is making it easier to give Catholic on Giving Tuesday by providing a donation platform for over 40 local Catholic churches, schools and apostolates.

To accomplish this, the CCFNEI sent informational packets to parishes, schools and ministries within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to help them register under the CCFNEI banner. The CCFNEI chose to make this a gift to the organizations who need additional financial help amid the coronavirus pandemic by covering all setup costs and allowing Catholic organizations to have their own profile page on the platform.

Through the website, fwsb.igivecatholic.org, donors can look through 46 different ministries, read about their missions and give to those that they wish to support.

The need is great

“It was inspiring that CCFNEI and the diocese could join 39 other dioceses and Catholic foundations, as well as many national Catholic ministries across the country, and assist parishes, schools and ministries within our diocese to raise funds, especially this year during the pandemic when so many organizations are in need!” — Mike Shade, chief executive officer for the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana

Dec. 1 is not the only day people can give. Advanced Giving Days began on Nov. 16 and continue through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. Donations can be made online via credit card throughout those days.

Participating ministries in Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

A Mother’s Hope

Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Catholic Charities of Northeast Indiana

Catholic Community Foundation

Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne

Christ the King Church, South Bend

Exodus, Inc.

Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society

Holy Cross Parish and School, South Bend

Holy Family, South Bend

Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn

Kingdom Builders

Marian High School, Mishawaka

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic, Fort Wayne

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne

Our Lady School, Fort Wayne

Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne

Redeemer Radio

St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend

St. Aloysius Catholic School, Yoder

St. Anne Communities and Retirement Home

St. Anthony de Padua Parish and School, South Bend

St. Augustine, South Bend

St. Bernard Parish, Wabash

St. Casimir Parish, South Bend

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne

St. John Bosco Church, Churubusco

St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne

St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

St. Joseph High School, South Bend

St. Joseph School, Garrett

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne

St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter

St. Jude, Fort Wayne

St. Mary of the Assumption Parish and School, Avilla

St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen

St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City

St. Pius X Parish, Granger

St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Manchester

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart

St. Vincent de Paul Society, Fort Wayne

University of Saint Francis

