November 24, 2020 // Diocese
#IGiveCatholic – Help Catholic organizations by donating in December
Giving Tuesday is a global movement that began in 2012 as a means of encouraging generosity to charitable organizations. It takes place on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s date is Dec. 1.
A group of Catholics took Giving Tuesday one step further, creating the organization #IGiveCatholic to specifically support Catholic ministries. This website can serve as a way for the faithful to counter the commercialism and materialism of society’s secular celebration of Christmas by giving to Catholic organizations in need.
“The #IGiveCatholic is a day where Catholics come together and give as one unified community impacting the lives of others. … The goal is to inspire the greater Catholic community to come together as faithful stewards.” — Mike Shade, chief executive officer for the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana
Donate in a single location
This year, the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana is making it easier to give Catholic on Giving Tuesday by providing a donation platform for over 40 local Catholic churches, schools and apostolates.
To accomplish this, the CCFNEI sent informational packets to parishes, schools and ministries within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to help them register under the CCFNEI banner. The CCFNEI chose to make this a gift to the organizations who need additional financial help amid the coronavirus pandemic by covering all setup costs and allowing Catholic organizations to have their own profile page on the platform.
Through the website, fwsb.igivecatholic.org, donors can look through 46 different ministries, read about their missions and give to those that they wish to support.
The need is great
“It was inspiring that CCFNEI and the diocese could join 39 other dioceses and Catholic foundations, as well as many national Catholic ministries across the country, and assist parishes, schools and ministries within our diocese to raise funds, especially this year during the pandemic when so many organizations are in need!” — Mike Shade, chief executive officer for the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana
Dec. 1 is not the only day people can give. Advanced Giving Days began on Nov. 16 and continue through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1. Donations can be made online via credit card throughout those days.
Participating ministries in Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
A Mother’s Hope
Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne
Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne
Catholic Charities of Northeast Indiana
Catholic Community Foundation
Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne
Christ the King Church, South Bend
Exodus, Inc.
Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society
Holy Cross Parish and School, South Bend
Holy Family, South Bend
Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn
Kingdom Builders
Marian High School, Mishawaka
Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic, Fort Wayne
Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne
Our Lady School, Fort Wayne
Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne
Redeemer Radio
St. Adalbert Parish, South Bend
St. Aloysius Catholic School, Yoder
St. Anne Communities and Retirement Home
St. Anthony de Padua Parish and School, South Bend
St. Augustine, South Bend
St. Bernard Parish, Wabash
St. Casimir Parish, South Bend
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne
St. John Bosco Church, Churubusco
St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne
St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven
St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
St. Joseph High School, South Bend
St. Joseph School, Garrett
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne
St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter
St. Jude, Fort Wayne
St. Mary of the Assumption Parish and School, Avilla
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen
St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City
St. Pius X Parish, Granger
St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Manchester
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart
St. Vincent de Paul Society, Fort Wayne
University of Saint Francis
