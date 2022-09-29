Nicole Hahn
Director of Secretariat for Communications
September 29, 2022 // Diocese

Huntington Knights Raise Funds for Charity

Nicole Hahn
Director of Secretariat for Communications

Members and volunteers of the Huntington Knights of Columbus Council #1014 held the annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 24 at the club to raise money to give to different charities throughout the year. The event is one of the largest held each year, bringing in thousands of dollars for organizations in need. Now in its 11th year, Oktoberfest has brought in nearly $35,000 in its history.

Photos by Knights of Columbus Volunteers
Volunteers and members of Huntington Knights of Columbus Council #1014 pose for a group shot to kick off the annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Sept. 24.

Event Coordinator and Brother Knight Damian Mason prepares to Emcee the annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Sept. 24 at the Huntington Knights of Columbus Council #1014.

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE