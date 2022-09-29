Huntington Knights Raise Funds for Charity Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Members and volunteers of the Huntington Knights of Columbus Council #1014 held the annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 24 at the club to raise money to give to different charities throughout the year. The event is one of the largest held each year, bringing in thousands of dollars for organizations in need. Now in its 11th year, Oktoberfest has brought in nearly $35,000 in its history.

* * *