Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart Celebrate Jubilees Todays Catholic

The Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart celebrated the jubilees of their Sisters on Sunday, June 17, at St. Francis Woods, in Frankfort, Illinois.

The following Jubilarians have ministered in this diocese.

75th Jubilee

Sister Colleen Loehmer was born in Schererville, Indiana. She professed her first vows in 1951 as a Franciscan Sister of the Sacred Heart whose Motherhouse is in Frankfort, Illinois. She earned a B.A. from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, and has spent nearly 50 years in the field of elementary education either as a teacher, a teacher aide, or a private tutor. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she taught at St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School in Fort Wayne from 1962 to 1966 and 1968 to 1969 and St. Joseph School in Garrett from 1967 to 1968. In addition, she taught in other schools in Indiana, Illinois, and California. In retirement, Sister keeps in touch with the many friends she made during her years in formal ministry. She also shares her artistic gifts and holds in prayer the special intentions of many. She said she is most grateful for her vocation, for being able to receive Jesus in Holy Communion each day, and for her caring and loving Sisters in community. She would tell anyone discerning a religious vocation that it is a most wonderful and satisfying life for which Jesus promises a hundredfold in this life and life everlasting.

70th Jubilees

Sister Marilyn Renninger was born in Hoagland, Indiana. She professed her first vows in 1956 as a Franciscan Sister of the Sacred Heart whose Motherhouse is in Frankfort, Illinois. She earned a B.A. from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, and an M.A. from DePaul University in Chicago. The first part of her professional life was spent in the field of education for nearly 18 years as a teacher and principal. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she ministered as a teacher at St. Charles School in Fort Wayne from 1960 to 1967. She was then elected to the congregation’s leadership team first as a Councilor and then as the Superior General for two terms. Following that, she ministered in an Illinois parish as a Pastoral Associate and Director of Adult Education. She then moved to Belize, Central America, where she established a new parish. She now holds a weekly scripture class in preparation for the Sunday scripture readings, is the Spiritual Assistant for three Secular Franciscan Fraternities, and is on the Board of the SouthWest Inter-Faith Team. Sister has a great love for everything Franciscan and helps others to grow in this spirituality. The relationship she has with Jesus and the spiritual relationships she has with people bring her much joy. To someone discerning a religious vocation she would say, “If you feel God’s call, jump in and give it everything you have.”

Sister Josephine Mulcahey was born in Rockford, Illinois. She professed her first vows in 1956 as a Franciscan Sister of the Sacred Heart whose Motherhouse is in Frankfort, Illinois. She earned a B.A. from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, and an M.A. in Religious Studies from the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Studies in Religious Education in Middleburg, Virginia, and a Certificate in Pastoral Care at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago. The first part of her professional life was spent in the field of education for nearly 22 years. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she taught at St. Charles School in Fort Wayne from 1958 to 1962 and 1972 to 1975 and at St. Joseph School in Garrett from 1969 to 1970. She also taught at St. Michael School in Schererville, Indiana, and in a school system in Peru, Illinois. She then followed her heart and pursued the ministry of pastoral care in healthcare institutions where she has served for more than 37 years. Presently she ministers at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet, Illinois. She said that what brings her the most joy is being able to minister to the people that she meets as a Spiritual Care Chaplain, to listen to their problems, to share with them God’s unfailing love for them, to pray with them, and to support them on their journey. She lovingly brings them Jesus, the healer and beacon of hope.

60th Jubilees

Sister Mary Mark Segvich was born in Chicago. She professed her first vows in 1966 as a Franciscan Sister of the Sacred Heart whose Motherhouse is in Frankfort, Illinois. She earned a B.A. from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, and a Master’s in Science Education from Purdue University in West Lafayette. The first part of her professional life was spent in the field of education for nearly 22 years. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she ministered as a teacher and principal at St. Joseph School in Garrett from 1974 to 1977 and 1981 to 1983, and at St. Charles School in Fort Wayne from 1977 to 1979. In addition, she ministered in several schools in Illinois. She was then elected to the congregation’s leadership team as a Councilor for two terms. Following that, she was appointed the Superior of the Motherhouse as well as Retirement Program Director and Senior Sisters Health Care Liaison, positions she continues to hold today. Sister is loved by the senior Sisters who know that she has their best interests at heart and that she will never hesitate to go the extra mile for any one of them. She said, “A Sister’s life is a joy-filled life, and a jubilee is a time to recall memories and make new memories – a time to count my blessings.”

Sister Joanne Vander Heyden was born in Hammond, Indiana. She professed her first vows in 1966 as a Franciscan Sister of the Sacred Heart whose Motherhouse is in Frankfort, Illinois. She earned a B.A. from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, and a Master’s in Education from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne. The first part of her professional life was spent in the field of education for nearly 19 years. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she ministered as a teacher at St. Joseph School in Garrett from 1979 to 1982 and St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School in Fort Wayne from 1967 to 1968 and 1982 to 1986. In 1986, Sister felt called to make a career change and moved to healthcare where she ministered as a Pastoral Care Chaplain. For 28 years, she provided a spiritual and comforting presence to patients at United Samaritan Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, who were often dealing with life-changing illnesses. After being such a blessing to others, she is now a blessing to her companion Sisters in their retirement years. She is grateful for the Sisters who help her to live the Franciscan value of simplicity, and she finds joy when others trust her enough to let her help them.

Sister Sandra Duma was born in Chicago. She professed her first vows in 1966 as a Franciscan Sister of the Sacred Heart whose Motherhouse is in Frankfort, Illinois. She earned a B.A. from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, and a Master’s in Science Education from Purdue University in West Lafayette. The first part of her professional life was spent in the field of education for nearly 14 years. In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she ministered as a teacher at St. Charles School in Fort Wayne from 1967 to 1970. In addition, she taught in schools in Illinois. Following that, she was asked to be the Secretary General for the congregation, a position she held for 10 years. After that, she provided secretarial services in a healthcare institution for a number of years until she returned to the Motherhouse. Sister appreciates beauty and enjoys a peaceful environment that reflects God’s abundant goodness. Every day, she prays for each of our Sisters and for the needs of the congregation. To any woman interested in religious life she said, “Keep your eyes fixed on God and follow God’s lead.”

* * *