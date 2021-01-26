Fort Wayne pro-life rally
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana conducted a rally at Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne Jan. 23 to mark the anniversary of the court decision Roe v. Wade. In the opening prayer, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades voiced repentance on behalf of the nation, that the U.S. “allows human life to be struck at the time of its greatest frailty, when it lacks any means of self-defense, life in the womb, and even upon coming forth from the womb: abortion and infanticide,” as well as euthanasia.
The brother-in-law of deceased abortionist Ulrich Klopfer speaks with Cathie Humbarger, executive director of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, before the crowd.
Photos by John Martin
Advocates for life listen to Congressman Jim Banks speak during the rally, which replaced the annual downtown march for life this year.
* * *
