Fort Wayne pro-life rally Joshua Schipper

Right to Life of Northeast Indiana conducted a rally at Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne Jan. 23 to mark the anniversary of the court decision Roe v. Wade. In the opening prayer, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades voiced repentance on behalf of the nation, that the U.S. “allows human life to be struck at the time of its greatest frailty, when it lacks any means of self-defense, life in the womb, and even upon coming forth from the womb: abortion and infanticide,” as well as euthanasia.

* * *