Finding Peace During a Difficult Time Lisa Kochanowski Freelance Writer

Mother’s Day can be an incredibly difficult day for women with the inability to conceive a child. The day can be isolating with a roller coaster of emotions. While being happy for all the loving mothers in their circle of friends and family, feelings of despair and sadness can veil a day dedicated to the miracle of life.

Hope for the Journey, a ministry within the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, offers spiritual, emotional, and practical support that is rooted in the Catholic faith for anyone experiencing infertility or secondary infertility. In an effort to ease the suffering of families on Mother’s Day, a special vigil Mass is happening on Saturday, May 13, at 4 p.m. with Father Julius Okojie at St. Thérese, Little Flower Church in South Bend. A social gathering will immediately follow Mass.

“I was asked by the women in our diocesan support group for those suffering from infertility, Hope for the Journey, if I would be able to arrange a vigil Mass on Mother’s Day weekend for their group and anyone else, whether individuals or couples, in a season of infertility, followed by a simple gathering with some light refreshments,” said Lisa Everett, Director for Marriage and Family Ministry. “As you can imagine, Mother’s Day is very difficult for women who have not been able to conceive a child, and to have a special Mass for them and their intentions on this weekend so that they do not have to attend a regular parish Mass and be present for the blessing of mothers is very meaningful.”

“Last year on Mother’s Day weekend, we hosted a retreat for couples/women in a season of infertility at the Sacred Heart Parish Center at Notre Dame, and it included a vigil Mass for those in attendance which was very beautiful, so the idea was to do something similar on a smaller scale this year at one of our parishes,” said Everett.

For questions or more information, please contact Lisa Everett at [email protected] or visit diocesefwsb.org/marriage-and-family-ministry/.

