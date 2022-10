Father Jack Overmyer Celebrates 25 Year Jubilee Erika Barron Advertising Account Executive

A Saint Anne Communities resident shares a heartfelt thank you with Father Overmyer for his 25 years of priestly service during his Jubilee Celebration on Oct. 20. — Photos by Erika Barron

Saint Anne Communities residents gather for cake and punch to celebrate Father Overmyer’s 25th jubilee. Father Overmyer has served as Chaplain of the retirement home since 2007.

