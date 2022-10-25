Father Jack Overmyer Celebrates 25 Year Jubilee Erika Barron Advertising Account Executive

A Saint Anne Communities resident shares a heartfelt thank you with Father Overmyer for his 25 years of priestly service during his Jubilee Celebration on Oct. 20. â€” Photos by Erika Barron

Saint Anne Communities residents gather for cake and punch to celebrate Father Overmyerâ€™s 25th jubilee. Father Overmyer has served as Chaplain of the retirement home since 2007.Â

