October 25, 2022 // Diocese
Father Jack Overmyer Celebrates 25 Year Jubilee
A Saint Anne Communities resident shares a heartfelt thank you with Father Overmyer for his 25 years of priestly service during his Jubilee Celebration on Oct. 20. â€” Photos by Erika Barron
Saint Anne Communities residents gather for cake and punch to celebrate Father Overmyerâ€™s 25th jubilee. Father Overmyer has served as Chaplain of the retirement home since 2007.Â
* * *
