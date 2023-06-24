Diocesan Pilgrims Join Bishop Rhoades for Audience with Pope Francis Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop Rhoades poses with priests, a seminarian, and pilgrims from our diocese in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican on Friday, June 19, before going into the Vatican Library to be part of an audience with Pope Francis as he spoke to members of the committees organizing the National Eucharistic Revival and the National Eucharistic Congress in the United States. Pictured with Bishop Rhoades from the left are Mathew and Sharon Edmonds, Father Mark Hellinger, seminarian Patrick Ernst, Father Paolo Degasperi, Melissa and Jason Shanks, and Connie and Michael Joines. — Provided by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

