The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignment.

Deacon James Tighe, to exercise pastoral care of St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Fort Wayne, with Very Rev. Matthew Coonan to direct the pastoral care of St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Fort Wayne, with the powers and faculties of a pastor, effective January 3, 2024.

