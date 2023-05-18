Congratulations to the Top Graduates of Our Diocesan High Schools Todays Catholic

BISHOP LUERS

For the Class of 2023, Bishop Luers High School has two Valedictorians and no Salutatorians.

Full Name: Genevieve Rose Cicchiello

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Elementary and Middle School Attended: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

City: Fort Wayne

Class Rank and GPA: Valedictorian 4.52

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): University of Notre Dame

Intended Major and/or Career: Engineering with a Focus on Energy Studies

Favorite Class and Why: Physics — My teacher was amazing and taught the subject in a fascinating and interactive way which helped me discover my career goal.

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: It has taught me to see the best in every person and situation and to learn from everything I experience.

Awards and Honors: National Merit Northrop Grumman Scholarship, Key Club Scholarship

School Activities: Girls Tennis, Academic Superbowl (Math Team), Secretary of Student Government, Secretary of National Honor Society, Created a Tower Garden at Bishop Luers my sophomore year, Show Choir for three years

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: President and Member of Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council, Co-Executive Legislative Director of Confront the Climate Crisis

Full Name: Abigail Marie Spoltman

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Elementary and Middle School Attended: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

City: Fort Wayne

Class Rank and GPA: Valedictorian 4.52

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): Indiana University

Intended Major and/or Career: Biochemistry and Entrepreneurship, Direct Admit to Kelley

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: Bishop Luers has prepared me for life after high school by helping me deepen my Catholic faith. I have learned about Church history and doctrine, and I understand Catholic teaching more than I ever have before. I am prepared for life beyond high school where I will not be able to learn about my faith every day, and I am very grateful for that.

School Activities: Three Theater Productions a year for all four years, Show Choir, Radio and Television/Media Program, Key Club (President), National Honors Society, Student Ambassadors, Academic Super Bowl

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: Camp Potawotami Youth Committee

BISHOP DWENGER

For the Class of 2023, Bishop Dwenger High School has one Valedictorian and one Salutatorian.

Full Name: Benjamin Leo Sarrazine

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: St. Vincent de Paul

Elementary and Middle School Attended: St. Vincent de Paul

City: Huntertown

Class Rank and GPA: Valedictorian 4.620

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): University of Notre Dame

Intended Major and/or Career: Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering on a Pre-Med Track

Favorite Class and Why: Dignity of Men — I really enjoyed the daily seminar style of the class and readings from JPII, St, Josemaria Escriva, and St. Thomas More.

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: High school has helped me to recognize and appreciate the unique talents and interests of others, and to learn what career path I should pursue knowing my own gifts.

Awards and Honors: Commended Student, AP Scholar, Rising Star of Indiana, Science Student of the Year 2019-2020, AP Literature and Composition Student of the Year

School Activities: Boys Tennis, Manager for Girls Tennis, Liturgical Choir, Apologetics Club, English and Math Academic Teams

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Youth Chorale and Chamber Singers, Kitchen Employee at Ted’s Beerhall, St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen, Altar Server at St. Vincent de Paul

Full Name: Tommy Trung Le

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: St. Charles Borromeo

Elementary and Middle School Attended: St. Joseph Central and St. Charles Borromeo

City: Fort Wayne

Class Rank and GPA: Salutatorian 4.619

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): University of Notre Dame

Intended Major and/or Career: Chemical Engineering

Favorite Class and Why: Throughout all four years, my respective math classes have always been my favorite since I find beautiful meaning through how numbers, symbols, and letters interact with each other to form the most breathtaking results.

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: My time at Bishop Dwenger High School allowed me to not only balance my time between my academic, social, and faith lives, but also highlight what it means to be a Catholic in a modern world, opening up my mind even further to the opinions of others, even the most conflicting ones, and centering my attention on the human dignity of every person.

Awards and Honors: AP Scholar with Honor Award, Chemistry Olympiad Award, Indiana Regional Academic All-Star, BD Scholar

School Activities: Academic Team, National Honor Society, Liturgical Choir, Spanish Club, Game Club

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: Church Choir at St. Charles Borromeo, Service Work at Franciscan Center Family Thrift Store, Service Work at Dove’s Nest Thrift Shop

SAINT JOSEPH

For the Class of 2023, Saint Joseph High School has one Valedictorian and one Salutatorian.

Full Name: Emmanuel John Thomas

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: Christ the King

Elementary and Middle School Attended: Christ the King

City: South Bend

Class Rank and GPA: Valedictorian 4.462

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): Purdue University or Indiana University

Intended Major and/or Career: Biology, Doctor

Favorite Class and Why: Science and Mathematics — They encourage me to think in creative new ways.

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: It deepened my religious faith.

Awards and Honors: Rising Stars, National Merit Finalist, Academic All-Star

School Activities: Quiz Bowl, Mathletes, SADD Club, NHS, GREIA Tutoring, Liturgical Choir, Chess Club, Spanish Honors Society

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: Lector

Full Name: Anna Maffetone

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: St. Pius X

Elementary and Middle School Attended: St. Pius X

City: Edwardsburg, Michigan

Class Rank and GPA: Salutatorian 4.441

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): Northwestern University

Intended Major and/or Career: English Literature — I plan to work in the literary publishing industry, possibly as an editor.

Favorite Class and Why: AP English Literature with Mrs. O’Brien in my Junior Year — Before taking AP Lit, I really had no interest in studying English in college or of pursuing an English-related field for a career. I have always loved to read and write, but Mrs. O’Brien’s class gave me an appreciation for the written word that has made me want to surround myself with it for the rest of my life. Every book we read felt like a puzzle that we got to solve as a class through analytical writing and discussion. It was the perfect mix of challenging and fun.

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: Saint Joe has taught me what it means to work hard and how to fully apply myself to everything that I am involved in. I have had countless teachers who not only push their students, but work with them to ensure their success and I look forward to using the dedication I have learned from my peers and environment over the past four years in every setting I enter in the future.

Awards and Honors: National Merit Finalist, Rising Star of Indiana Class of 2023, Scholastic Writing Gold Key, Scholastic Art Gold Key, AP Scholar with Distinction

School Activities: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA): Senior Vice President, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD Club): Campaign Leader, Writer for the Saint Joseph Square, Student Ambassadors, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: Volunteer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, VBS Volunteer at St. Pius X

MARIAN

For the Class of 2023, Marian High School has one Valedictorian and one Salutatorian.

Full Name: May Weston

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: St. Pius X

Elementary and Middle School Attended: St. Pius X

City: Niles, Michigan

Class Rank and GPA: Valedictorian 4.635

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): University of Michigan

Intended Major and/or Career: Major in Biology or Biomedical Sciences and Minor in Spanish and Public Health

Favorite Class and Why: Art — Art always brought me great peace and joy, and it was the perfect escape from the stress of schoolwork. It was a way that I could pursue a hobby that I had not fully embraced in my free time, but have a passion for.

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: Marian has impacted me the most in my growth as a person. I look at myself today and see someone that I never thought that I would become. I am the person I always aspired to be, which I can fully attribute to my experience at Marian. Through the influences and models of my peers, I slowly began to insert myself into the Marian community, and I can confidently say that it was the best decision of my life.

Awards and Honors: Indiana Science Talent Search, Indiana Junior Science & Humanities Symposium, Science Fair Awards, Scholastic Art Silver Key and three Scholastic Art Honorable Mentions, Medals of Excellence in Honors English 9 and 10, Health, Introduction to 2D Art, Honors AP Junior Composition, Honors Advanced Science Credit Biology, Honors Science Special Topics Research, Honors Science Research Independent Study, Honors Advanced Science College Credit Chemistry, Certificate of Achievement in Honors Biology I

School Activities: Varsity Golf — Captain, Academic All State, and First Team All NIC during senior year, Knights for Life, Student Ambassador, National Honor Society for two years, Knights for Positivity for two years, and Spirit Knight for two years

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: Employment — Deputy Clerk at Milton Township (Michigan), Service — Student Service Leadership Council at Marian for two years

Full Name: Grant McCourt

Religion: Catholic

Church/Parish: St. Pius X

Elementary and Middle School Attended: St. Pius X

City: Niles, Michigan

Class Rank and GPA: Salutatorian 4.607

College You Will Attend (List Possibilities if Unsure): University of Notre Dame

Intended Major and/or Career: Finance and Sustainability

Favorite Class and Why: AP Computer Science Applications — The class required problem solving and I enjoyed finding different answers to the questions.

The Most Impactful Way High School Prepared You for Life: High school taught me how to manage my time, persevere through adversity, and find creative solutions to problems. Besides intellectual development, high school allowed me to develop in my relationships with my friends.

Awards and Honors: Northern Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair Second Place in Engineering, Academic Excellence in Computer Science Applications, Academic Excellence in German III, Rising Star of Indiana, National Merit Commended Scholar, Certificates of Achievement in Honors AP Statistics and Honors AP Physics C

School Activities: Varsity Soccer, Varsity Lacrosse, Knights for Life, NHS, Greek Club, German Club, Fencing Club, School Ambassadors, Spirit Knight

Outside Activities, Including Service Activities: Soccer Refereeing, Babysitting, High School Intern for the Notre Dame Department of Community Outreach

