Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend Opens New Counseling Office

On Thursday, April 27, Catholic Charities held an open house at their new Fort Wayne Counseling Services office. Donors, priests, and diocesan principals were invited to meet the staff and learn more about the mental health service the agency provides. Currently, Catholic Charities serves 12 diocesan schools. Since July of 2022, the agency has provided an average of 4,700+ sessions to school children and individuals in our diocese.

Located at Dupont and Coldwater Road in the Woodland Plaza, the new office offers an intentionally peaceful atmosphere. The new space also allows counselors to include play as a therapy tool in the new play therapy room. Currently in training, Duke the therapy dog will soon be certified to bring extra comfort to those served in the Fort Wayne office.

Here are a few quick facts about counseling at Catholic Charities throughout the diocese:

Staffing:

We have five clinicians in Fort Wayne. Two of them can speak more than one language, which aids many parishioners and refugee clients.

We have one full-time school counselor in Fort Wayne, but plan to add another by the end of summer.

In South Bend, we have one full-time counselor, three part-time school counselors, one part-time addictions counselor, and one part-time intern.

We are currently serving 12 diocesan schools.