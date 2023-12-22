Bishop Rhoades’ Statement on Saint Mary’s College Reversing Its Decision to Admit Transgender Students Todays Catholic

On Friday, December 22, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades made the following statement regarding Saint Mary’s College reversing its decision to admit transgender students to the college.

“I am happy and grateful that Saint Mary’s College has returned to its previous admission policy. I am grateful to the Saint Mary’s College Board of Trustees and administration for listening to the voices of the many students and alumnae who embrace the perennial truth of the Gospel and the Church’s teaching that the human person is created by God with a sexual identity, embodied as male or female, with a unity of body and soul. I pray for Saint Mary’s ongoing “fidelity to the Christian message as it comes to us through the Church” (Ex corde ecclesiae 13), an essential characteristic of an authentically Catholic college or university. That message also includes love and respect for all our sisters and brothers, including those who may identify as “transgender.” We must never separate truth and love, since the truth of the Gospel includes the fundamental commandment to love one another and love is only authentic if it is grounded in truth. May truth and love abound at Saint Mary’s as it moves forward to bring unity to the college community.”

+Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend

* * *