Bishop Celebrates New Chapter of Nocturnal Adoration Society Maria Solis

On Saturday, January 20, Bishop Rhoades celebrated an evening Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Plymouth to honor the inauguration of a new Nocturnal Adoration Society chapter beginning at the parish.

The Nocturnal Adoration Society is a group of Hispanic men and women dedicated to praying before Christ in the Blessed Sacrament during Eucharistic adoration on the first Friday of the month from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. There are currently four chapters in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, including at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, St. Adalbert Church in South Bend, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Warsaw, and now at St. Michael the Archangel in Plymouth.

During his homily at the 6 p.m. Mass, Bishop Rhoades exclaimed how glad he was to see the love for Eucharistic adoration growing, especially during the Parish Year of the ongoing Eucharistic Revival. Bishop Rhoades added that being present with God in Eucharistic adoration is nourishment for our souls and allows us to connect with God to form a more intimate relationship with Him. Praying with Scripture before the Blessed Sacrament “can illuminate our lives and make us more Christ-like,” he added.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades shared how his devotion to the Blessed Sacrament has helped support him in his role as bishop and allowed him to grow his relationship with God. He also reminded the faithful that, four years ago, Pope Francis marked the Third Sunday of Ordinary Time as a special day on the Church calendar – the Sunday of the Word of God. On this particular day, all are called to focus on the importance and value of sacred Scripture for the Christian life, Bishop Rhoades said. He invited all present at St. Michael the Archangel to think about how many times they read the Bible and meditate on it so that their lives will be formed in it.

We must not “let our Bibles stay on our bedside tables or bookshelves gathering dust!” he said. The simple act of reading a passage from the Bible every day and meditating on it in prayer is a beautiful way to grow in the spiritual life. Bishop Rhoades mentioned a beautiful quote from St. Augustine, who said, “When you read the Bible, God speaks to you; when you pray, you talk to God.” Bishop Rhoades added that “the word of God and the Eucharist are intrinsically linked; by listening to the word of God, faith is born and strengthened; in the Eucharist, the Word is made flesh given to us as spiritual nourishment.”

After his homily, Bishop Rhoades stood beside Father Fernando Jimenez, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel, and extended a blessing to the members of the diocese’s newest chapter of the Nocturnal Adoration Society. As he blessed the 40 members, each received a candle as a reminder to be the light of the world and a medal to symbolize their commitment and membership in the society.

Ernesto Benitez, a current member of the society, described the symbols depicted on the medal by saying that the white and yellow ribbon represents the Vatican colors. The medal also includes a man, a woman, and the Eucharist, symbolizing that anyone is welcome to join the society, including children. The members of this society are called “adoradores nocturnos” in Spanish.

Father Jimenez said he had the initial idea of forming a chapter of the Nocturnal Adoration Society after discovering it in Mexico and then seeing it begin in our diocese.

After participating in the Mass, the members proceeded to the school cafeteria to enjoy dinner and fellowship. Bishop Rhoades joined the crowd to celebrate the new members and their new chapter. Other members of the Nocturnal Adoration Society from chapters in Illinois and Nebraska were present to celebrate as well.

Mauro Sanchez, Oscar Mendoza, and Father Jimenez shared how other chapters began in the diocese and the joy it brings them to see so many people come together once a month and pray before the Blessed Sacrament.

Antonio Zavala, who traveled from Illinois, said: “To be a part of this society takes a calling and devotion to the Eucharist. We have seen the growth of members across all the chapters because Eucharistic adoration transforms lives.”

