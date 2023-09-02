Around the Diocese: September 3, 2023 Todays Catholic

A Mother’s Hope to Hold Diamond Gala

FORT WAYNE — A Mother’s Hope will hold its sixth annual Diamond Gala on Thursday, September 21, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Communications and Marketing Coordinator Sydney Hamblin said the evening will begin with a cocktail hour and games, where participants will play to win gift cards, wine, whiskey, and, of course, diamonds. Dinner and a live auction will follow. Tickets are $100 per person and include drinks and dinner for one guest. Sponsorships are available. The proceeds from the gala will help A Mother’s Hope continue to serve homeless and pregnant mothers and their babies. For more information, visit amothershopefw.org or call 260-444-4975.

St. John the Baptist New Haven Collects Items for Catholic Charities

NEW HAVEN — With the goal of helping the most vulnerable

in the community, a Stuff A Truck event for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend was held on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, at St. John the Baptist Parish in New Haven. A yellow box truck was at the church at 943 Powers Street for people to drop off new items. Most needed items for donation included toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, feminine products, laundry detergent, sponges, cleaning rags, bathroom and kitchen cleaner, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, diapers, and wipes. For more information, email [email protected].

Mass followed by blessing of first-class relic of Blessed Father Solanus Casey at St. Felix Catholic Center

