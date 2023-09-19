Around the Diocese: September 24, 2023 Todays Catholic

Father Mark Gurtner, Pastor of Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Fort Wayne and Vicar General of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, engages with the audience during his talk at the parish on what the Church teaches about the Sacrament of Marriage. The session, which took place on Thursday, September 14, was the second of a series of two talks Father Gurtner gave on Canon Law. Father Gurtner began the session by giving the crowd the Church’s definition of marriage, which can be found in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, No. 1601: “The matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring; this covenant between baptized persons has been raised by Christ the Lord to the dignity of a sacrament.” – Scott Warden

An open house was held in the gym in the building attached to St. Mary Church in Huntington on Sunday, September 17, to celebrate two important people. Father Evaristo Olivera, Parochial Vicar, was officially welcomed to the parish. Father Olivera was assigned to St. Mary to begin offering Spanish Masses and catechesis to the growing Hispanic population in Huntington County. Spanish Masses are held every Sunday at 2 p.m. and every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Father Thomas Zehr, Pastor, said he is very grateful to have Father Olivera at St. Mary to serve the Hispanic population. This is the first time Spanish Masses have been offered in Huntington. The open house also celebrated Joyce Rethlake. After decades of being a volunteer and more than three years serving as Pastoral Assistant, Rethlake is retiring from her position at the parish. Rethlake’s children, other family members, and friends joined in the celebration. Father Zehr said Rethlake has been a big help in the office, but it is not goodbye, as she will continue to volunteer at the parish. – Photos by Nicole Hahn

* * *