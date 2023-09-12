Around the Diocese: September 17, 2023 Todays Catholic

Parish Formation Leaders Gather in Fort Wayne

Jason Shanks, President of the OSV Institute and a member of the National Eucharistic Revival team, speaks at a training for parish leaders on Thursday, September 7, at St. Jude Church in Fort Wayne. Coordinated by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, each parish has identified a point person to assist priests and administrators with fostering community outreach and serving as their parish’s primary contact with the diocese for the National Eucharistic Revival. — Provided by Chris Langford

Prayers for September 11

Knights of Columbus Council #1014 in Huntington joined councils around the world on Monday, September 11, for a World Day of Prayer for Peace service at St. Mary Parish. It was in 2004 when the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus resolved that September 11 be observed each year as a World Day of Prayer for Peace. The prayer service at St. Mary included the singing of hymns and the recitation of the Rosary. — Nicole Hahn

* * *