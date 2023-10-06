Around the Diocese: October 8, 2023
Memorial Service Held for Victims of Abortion
FORT WAYNE – On Sunday, October 1, Right to Life of Northeast Indiana held a memorial service for victims of abortion at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
With dozens in attendance, the organization honored 354 children whose lives were taken by abortion. Those gathered at the memorial prayed for an end to abortion, read the names of those who died, placed roses at the memorial in memory of the innocent lives that were lost, and listened to testimony on how abortion has impacted lives in the area.
“Each year, the memorial gives the community of northeast Indiana a chance to grieve the short lives of our youngest citizens,” organizers said in a news release. “The memorial strives to be a healing event as we link arms to work towards ending abortion.”
Every October, the Church calls the faithful to consider more deeply why every human life is valuable and to reflect on how to build a culture that protects life from conception to natural death.
Photos provided by Joe Romie via Northeast Indiana Right to Life
Dozens look on during a memorial service hosted by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne on Sunday, October 1. The event honored 354 children whose lives were taken by abortion.
Children place flowers in a vase during the memorial service at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne on Sunday, October 1. The event was hosted by Right to Life Northeast Indiana and honored victims of abortion.
Father Bobby Krisch from St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne offers a blessing during the memorial service for the unborn at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne on Sunday, October 1.
A Blessing at Saint Francis
Provided by the University of Saint Francis
Father Brian Isenbarger, Parochial Vicar at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Fort Wayne, led the dedication and blessing for St. Michael Hall at the University of Saint Francis on Friday, September 29. St. Michael Hall, located on the northwest side of campus, houses the recently relocated offices of Security, Business, Mail Services, Registrar, Information Technology, Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, Facilities and Events, Marketing, and Risk Management.
Knights Help Habitat for Humanity
Provided by Justin Purdy
On Saturday, September 30, members of the St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 451 volunteered their time and talent to help build a new home for a deserving Fort Wayne family through Habitat for Humanity on Smith Street in downtown Fort Wayne. Brother Knights Justin Purdy, Sam Sliger, Britton Burkhart, Dennis Holp, Joe Mikolay, Jack Wehrly, and Gene Delaney spent the day framing the home as they worked to “build on faith, build up families, and build community together” – the mission of Habitat for Humanity.
