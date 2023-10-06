Around the Diocese: October 8, 2023 Todays Catholic

Memorial Service Held for Victims of Abortion

FORT WAYNE – On Sunday, October 1, Right to Life of Northeast Indiana held a memorial service for victims of abortion at the Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

With dozens in attendance, the organization honored 354 children whose lives were taken by abortion. Those gathered at the memorial prayed for an end to abortion, read the names of those who died, placed roses at the memorial in memory of the innocent lives that were lost, and listened to testimony on how abortion has impacted lives in the area.

“Each year, the memorial gives the community of northeast Indiana a chance to grieve the short lives of our youngest citizens,” organizers said in a news release. “The memorial strives to be a healing event as we link arms to work towards ending abortion.”

Every October, the Church calls the faithful to consider more deeply why every human life is valuable and to reflect on how to build a culture that protects life from conception to natural death.

