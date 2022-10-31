Around the Diocese: October 30, 2022 Todays Catholic

Hospice Service Seeks Volunteers

FORT WAYNE — Heart to Heart Hospice is looking for volunteers to match with their patients in need. These patients may be in nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, or in their private homes. Volunteering with Heart to Heart is a minimal time commitment and is flexible around each volunteer’s schedule. Volunteers offer a variety of services for our patients and their families, including:

• visiting patients, providing companionship

• reading books to patients

• watching TV with patients

• singing to/playing music for patients

• making phone calls or writing letters for patients

• celebrating holidays with patients

• providing emotional/spiritual support

• sitting with patients to relieve caregivers

• helping with light housekeeping/yard work

Heart to Heart serves La Grange, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, Whitley, Allen, Wells, Adams, and Huntington counties. By volunteering and giving your time, you can have a significant impact on the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones. To volunteer, please contact Jenna Monhaut at [email protected] or 260-203-5441.

Upcoming Lectures at Holy Cross

NOTRE DAME — Holy Cross College will be offering a series of lectures on campus in October and November. The lectures are as follows:

• “Great Discoveries in Mathematics (GPS)” by Dennis Vandenberg and Raymond Griffith; Oct. 28, 11 a.m., Pfeil Center Board Room at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame.

• “Great Turning Points in History” by Angel Cortes, Ph.D., and guest; Nov. 4 at 11 a.m., Pfeil Center Board Room at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame.

• “Does Literature Have a History” by Anthony Monta, Ph.D., and guest; Nov. 18, 11 a.m., Pfeil Center Board Room at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame.

• “Virtuous Leadership in a Time of Global Upheaval” by Alexander Harvard, Founder of the Virtuous Leadership System; Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Driscoll Auditorium at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame.

• “Great Philosophical, Political, and Economic Movements” by Clyde Ray, Ph.D., Edwige Tia, and David Lutz, Ph.D.; Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., Pfeil Center Board Room at Holy Cross College at Notre Dame.

Women’s Shelter Receives Donation

FORT WAYNE — St. Joseph Missions was recently invited by BFGoodrich Tires to participate in the Michelin Charity Golf Tournament in Greenville, S.C. Proceeds of the golf tournament were distributed among 10 selected charity organizations. This donation of more than $63,000 will be used locally to serve the women at St. Joseph Missions who have nowhere to call home.

“Being invited to Michelin’s Charity Golf Tournament was such an honor! We are a new start up non-profit, so we are watching every dollar. This was such a blessing. With these funds we will be able to serve more women so they don’t have to sleep on the streets, in their cars, abandoned buildings, or storage units,” said Erin Ness, Interim Executive Director.

St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week emergency shelter in Allen County exclusively for single women who are experiencing homelessness.

* * *