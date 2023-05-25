Around the Diocese: May 28, 2023
Foundation announces scholarships
Samson Vickery
Lindsay Godfroy
Blaise Rupley
Audrie Bowman
HUNTINGTON — The Community Foundation of Huntington County announces Audrie Bowman, Blaise Rupley, Lindsay Godfroy, and Samson Vickrey as the 2023 recipients of the Donald E. & Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education Scholarships totaling $5,800. Bowman, Rupley, and Godfroy are members of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Huntington. Vickrey is a member of St. Mary Parish in Huntington. All are members of the 2023 Graduating Class of Huntington North except for Godfroy, who will graduate from Bishop Luers.
Created in 1997, the Donald E. & Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education and Charity Fund promotes educational opportunities for Huntington County students who are members of one of three local Catholic Churches (St. Joseph in Roanoke and St. Mary and SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington), and provides charitable grants to Catholic organizations who promote the accepted teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.
FAME Student Awarded
FORT WAYNE — Genevieve Flood, a student at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Fort Wayne is one of 25 students to receive the FAME Art Festival Mayor’s Choice Award. More than 6,000 works of student art from the area were displayed at the 2023 FAME Arts Festival.
On Wednesday, May 10, award winners were invited to Citizens Square and meet Mayor Tom Henry. Mayor Henry spoke about the importance of art in our community and thanked all honorees for their creativity and participation.
Funds to Benefit Medical Expenses for Cancer Fight
Dennis Redding
Andy Grote receives a check from donations received at a fundraiser for his daughter, Caroline, who is battling cancer. Pictured with Grote are Gene Dalany, Dennis Redding, Doug Baisinger, and Joe Mikolay. Family, friends, classmates, and many others came together to show their support on Thursday, April 13, when the St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 451 held a spaghetti dinner to help defray medical expenses associated with 5-year-old Caroline Grote’s fight against cancer. Caroline was diagnosed with Wilms Disease last October. A tumor was found on one of her kidneys requiring removal of the affected organ. She continues to receive treatment through Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. Thanks to a wonderful turnout and generous free-will donations, more than $11,200 has been received to date. Let us continue to pray for her and her family as they continue to fight.
Tournament Champions
Provided by Lois Widner
Congratulations to the 7th/8th grade Varsity Girls’ Soccer team at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School. They were the CYO Gold Champions as well as CYO League Champions.
May Crownings
Phil Niswonger
Twins Olivia and Alajandra Silva not only received their First Holy Communion on Sunday, May 7, at St. Patrick Parish in South Bend, they also had the honor to place the crown on the statue of Mary in the May Crowning ceremony in honor of Our Blessed Mother.
Christopher Lushis
Following Mass on Tuesday, May 9, at Queen of Angels Parish in Fort Wayne, Ellie Searcy was invited to bestow the crown upon Our Lady as her classmates prayerfully looked on.
Christopher Lushis
Students from St. John the Evangelist School in Goshen crown a statue of Mary in the outdoor Grotto across the street from the parish on Monday, May 8, following Mass celebrated by Father Logan Parrish.
* * *
