Around the Diocese: May 28, 2023 Todays Catholic

Foundation announces scholarships

HUNTINGTON — The Community Foundation of Huntington County announces Audrie Bowman, Blaise Rupley, Lindsay Godfroy, and Samson Vickrey as the 2023 recipients of the Donald E. & Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education Scholarships totaling $5,800. Bowman, Rupley, and Godfroy are members of SS. Peter and Paul Parish in Huntington. Vickrey is a member of St. Mary Parish in Huntington. All are members of the 2023 Graduating Class of Huntington North except for Godfroy, who will graduate from Bishop Luers.

Created in 1997, the Donald E. & Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education and Charity Fund promotes educational opportunities for Huntington County students who are members of one of three local Catholic Churches (St. Joseph in Roanoke and St. Mary and SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington), and provides charitable grants to Catholic organizations who promote the accepted teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

FAME Student Awarded

FORT WAYNE — Genevieve Flood, a student at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Fort Wayne is one of 25 students to receive the FAME Art Festival Mayor’s Choice Award. More than 6,000 works of student art from the area were displayed at the 2023 FAME Arts Festival.

On Wednesday, May 10, award winners were invited to Citizens Square and meet Mayor Tom Henry. Mayor Henry spoke about the importance of art in our community and thanked all honorees for their creativity and participation.

Funds to Benefit Medical Expenses for Cancer Fight

Tournament Champions May Crownings

* * *