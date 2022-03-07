Around the Diocese: March 6, 2022 Todays Catholic

Forever Learning Institute offers new pilgrimage class

SOUTH BEND – St. Thérèse Little Flower Parish is hosting a course provided by the Forever Learning Institute entitled, “A Pilgrimage: Camino de Santiago in Spain.” The series will run for nine weeks on Friday mornings with the first meeting to be held at the parish on March 11 at 9 a.m. This class will provide details and information to anyone wishing to know more about this specific pilgrimage in Spain or other pilgrimages in general, and will also provide an opportunity for those who have already walked the Camino to share their experiences with others. Visit fli.coursestorm.com/category/religion-and-philosophy?page=2 for further information and registration.

University of Saint Francis receives grant

FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis will use an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant of $23,664.24 to fund new library equipment for students. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of ARPA and administered by the Indiana State Library. A portion of the ARPA grant will provide new video conferencing equipment and a professional grade book scanner. The video conferencing equipment will allow USF to expand how it provides instruction online. The book scanner will be used to provide students and faculty with digital access to resources in USF’s print collections, and to provide support for other digital preservation efforts on campus. “We are grateful to IMLS for the award of these ARPA funds that will help connect faculty and students to the digital technology and resources they need to successfully teach and complete their coursework at USF,” USF Library Director Maureen McMahan said. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Its mission has been to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement.

Sisters to host ‘The Scriptures of Lent 2022’

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS – Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, during the month of March as they host the virtual program, “The Scriptures of Lent 2022.” The programs will take place on Thursdays – March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, as well as April 7 – from 6:15-7:45 p.m. Explore with others as the richness and beauty of Scripture passages come alive during the Lenten season. Each workshop during the series will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or Scripture scholar, and Scripture passages will be provided for all prior to each session. Cost to attend is $5 per session or $25 for all six sessions. The registration deadline is three days prior to each session. Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org.

USF Jesters announce performance

FORT WAYNE – The Jesters program of the University of Saint Francis will present its spring performance, “All in Awe” on March 12 and 13 at the USF North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St. Performances begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. Tickets for the annual spring event are $10 and will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance by calling USF Creative Arts at 260-399-8064. The Jesters is a performing arts group for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD), ages 8 through senior citizens. “All in Awe” will use music, dance, theater, improvisation, visual art, storytelling and animation to explore the historical figure of St. Francis and Franciscan values.

Saint Meinrad exhibit features mixed media

SAINT MEINRAD – An exhibit of mixed media artwork called “Completely Mixed” will be on display from February 23 through March 26, 2022, in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN. The gallery will exhibit works by Evansville, IN, artist Janice Greene. Inspired by her surroundings, Greene creates both abstract and representational art. She is particularly interested in textures, layers and reflective surfaces. This exhibit showcases abstract art in mixed media. Some works are assemblages created from recycled materials, while others combine printing with gathered objects or paint. Threads, handmade papers and clay are incorporated into the compositions.

Ukrainian Catholics pray for the people of Ukraine

MISHAWAKA – On Saturday, Feb. 26, Catholics gathered at St. Michael Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church to pray in a special way for the people of Ukraine, which included family members of some who gathered. Surrounded by the church’s vibrant iconography depicting Christ and the saints, the pews were packed as the faithful gathered for Divine Liturgy — the Eastern rite’s name for the Eucharistic service. Father Volodymyr Hudzan, pastor of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church returned earlier that week from the funeral of a family member in Ukraine, leaving the country just as Russia began their invasion. Many parishioners are Ukrainian with many having family members residing in that country.

The Byzantine rite is one of six Eastern Catholic churches that are in communion with the Bishop of Rome and its Divine Liturgy fulfills the Catholic Sunday obligation. There are two Eastern rite parishes in the diocese: St. Michael Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church in Mishawaka and St. Andrew the Apostle Mission Parish in Fort Wayne. Both communities are going to extra lengths to offer what support they can during the current Russia-Ukraine conflict.

St. Andrew’s Eastern Catholic Mission Church, which holds Divine Liturgy services at the former St. Andrew Parish in Fort Wayne, has also been praying for fellow Church members under siege in Ukraine and began raising funds to help support the Ukrainian Army. St. Andrew’s falls under the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Nicholas in Chicago.

* * *