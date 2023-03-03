Around the Diocese: March 5, 2023 Todays Catholic

Fire Choir Sings to Nursing Home Residents, Recruiting New Members

Since 2015, except during COVID, the Fire Choir goes out once a month to sing to the residents of multiple nursing homes. They have performed at St. Anne Home and Retirement Community, Park Place Senior Living, and most recently at Lutheran Life Villages on Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne. They perform on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., singing traditional Catholic hymns, music from the 50s to the 70s, and even some folk songs. The Fire Choir is made up of members of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, but welcome anyone who would like to join the ministry. No prior choir experience or practice is required. The group will meet at Lutheran Life Villages, 9802 Coldwater Road, at 6:20 p.m. on March 20, April 17, and May 15. For more information, contact Tony Wagner at 260-415-0881. Provided by Tony Wagner

St. John the Baptist Students Have Special Visitor in Jaylon Smith

St. John the Baptist Fort Wayne had a special visitor on Wednesday, Feb. 15! Mrs. Keefer, who is a longtime friend and supporter of Jaylon Smith, asked him to visit St. John the Baptist School as a surprise to the students. Jaylon is a graduate of Bishop Luers High School and the University of Notre Dame and is currently playing in the NFL for the New York Giants. Mrs. Keefer “interviewed” Jaylon asking him questions about his faith, academics, and journey to the NFL. Students and staff were very excited to see Jaylon and were impressed with his sincere, kind, and gentle demeanor. Mrs. Keefer and Mr. Smith also made visits to all of the classrooms. Photos provided by Jeanne Hohenstein

Knights of Columbus District 14 Hold Free Throw Contest

The Knights of Columbus District 14 held the District Free Throw Contest on Sunday, Feb. 14, at St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne. Numerous boys and girls ages 9-14 competed against each other from multiple Knights of Columbus Councils within the district. Winners of each different age group from both boys and girls are pictured above. The boys, pictured left to right, are Connor McAfoose, Kaiden Payton, Lukas Conroy, Noah Smith, and James Morris. Benjamin Cliff is not pictured. The girls, pictured left to right, are Emma Cagnet, Regan Furnas, Maci Cagnet, Anza Miller, Julia Allen, and Jazmyn Scott. Photos provided by Dr. Tom Ryan

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Basketball Team Named CYO Champions

Congratulations to the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School 6th-grade boys basketball team. They were named Catholic Youth Organization Champions playing against St. John the Baptist. The boys are coached by Jeff Rice, Jason Shanks, and Danny Lai. Provided by Lois Widner

Ashes to Ashes: Repent and Believe in the Gospel

Parishioners of St. Mary Parish in Huntington gather with Father Thomas Zehr inside Assumption Hall next to the church on Feb. 15, Ash Wednesday, for a simple soup supper following evening services at the church. Ladies from the church prepared homemade broccoli cheddar and vegetable soups, served with bread and peanut butter sandwiches.

Father Emmanuel Abuh administered ashes to parishioners at Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege, on the morning of Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Lenten season. Joshua Schipper

* * *