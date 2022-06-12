Around the Diocese June 12, 2022

Cesar Villavicencio The St. Vincent de Paul Fort Wayne Knights of Columbus Council No. 11353 hosted a men’s retreat on “The Four Last Things” at the St. Felix Catholic Center in Huntington on May 20-22. More than forty men attended the event, which included talks and discussions on the themes of death, judgment, heaven and hell. Speakers included Father Thadeus Balinda, Father Daniel Scheidt, Monsignor Pius Ilechukwu, Father Stephen Felicichia, Father Polycarp Fernando and Christopher Lushis.
Provided by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades visited with Sister Joan Arnold, OLVM when he came to celebrate Mass with the Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters at Victory Noll in Huntington on May 24. The two of them shared a common home parish of St. Mary in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Sister Joan passed from this life to the next on June 6.
Provided by Theresa Carroll The fourth-grade students at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Fort Wayne planned a Rosary Rally for Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Father Terry Coonan, Pastor, and Sister Ignatia from The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration led a procession followed by the fourth-graders and a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. The fourth-grade students placed roses near the statue and gave other students present a rosary, having prayed a rosary for the person who would receive it. Each fourth-grader received a rosary made by their teachers, with their name spelled out in beads. They encouraged everyone in attendance to pray the rosary every day.
Provided by Theresa Carroll The fourth-grade students at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Fort Wayne planned a Rosary Rally for Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Father Terry Coonan, Pastor, and Sister Ignatia from The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration led a procession followed by the fourth-graders and a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. The fourth-grade students placed roses near the statue and gave other students present a rosary, having prayed a rosary for the person who would receive it. Each fourth-grader received a rosary made by their teachers, with their name spelled out in beads. They encouraged everyone in attendance to pray the rosary every day.