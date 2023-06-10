Around the Diocese: June 11, 2023 Todays Catholic

CCFNEI Teacher Awards

FORT WAYNE — The Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana is proud to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual Catholic Teacher Award. From an endowment created by the late Catherine Schmenk, the Foundation established a Catholic Teacher Award in 2021. The award is given to four primary grade teachers who exemplify their hard work and efforts inside and outside the classroom, all while bringing their students closer to Jesus. Many nominees were submitted throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, but four teachers came out as winners: Amy Ray, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne; Anita Hunckler, Cathedral School of St. Matthew, South Bend; Mary Baldinelli, Christ the King, South Bend; and Therese Sullivan, Sacred Heart School, Warsaw. These four teachers have been awarded a check for $1,000 each and in addition $1,000 has been placed in their respective school’s endowment fund.

Distinguished Graduates Named

Pauline Cooperators Make Promises to Evangelize

