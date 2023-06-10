Around the Diocese: June 11, 2023
CCFNEI Teacher Awards
Amy Ray
Anita Hunkler
Mary Baldinelli
Therese Sullivan
FORT WAYNE — The Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana is proud to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual Catholic Teacher Award. From an endowment created by the late Catherine Schmenk, the Foundation established a Catholic Teacher Award in 2021. The award is given to four primary grade teachers who exemplify their hard work and efforts inside and outside the classroom, all while bringing their students closer to Jesus. Many nominees were submitted throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, but four teachers came out as winners: Amy Ray, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne; Anita Hunckler, Cathedral School of St. Matthew, South Bend; Mary Baldinelli, Christ the King, South Bend; and Therese Sullivan, Sacred Heart School, Warsaw. These four teachers have been awarded a check for $1,000 each and in addition $1,000 has been placed in their respective school’s endowment fund.
Distinguished Graduates Named
Provided by Lois Widner
Congratulations to Elizabeth Hill and Pete Allen who were named the ACNPSA (Allen County Non-Public School Association) Distinguished Graduates for 2022-2023. Hill and Allen are St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School’s two 8th-grade recipients of this special award. They were recognized with all other recipients at a special breakfast in May.
Pauline Cooperators Make Promises to Evangelize
Erika Barron
On Sunday, May 28, the feast of Pentecost, Michael Heinlein, Author and Editor of simplycatholic.com, and his wife Gretchen R. Crowe, Author and Editor-in-Chief at OSV News, made their promises as Pauline Cooperators after Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in the presence of Bishop Rhoades. Two Sisters from the Daughters of Saint Paul were there to welcome them into their new spiritual roles. The Pauline Cooperators are a group of lay men and women, founded in 1917 by Blessed James Alberione. A Pauline Cooperator commits themselves to “growing in relationship with Jesus the Divine Master, the Way, the Truth, and the Life, and giving Him to the people of today through the mission of evangelization with the modern means of communication.” While each Cooperator’s journey is different, this common goal is largely achieved through the use of media, in all its many forms.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.