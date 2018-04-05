Around the Diocese: April 8, 2018 Francie Hogan Page Designer

Diocesan retreat for married couples

MISHAWAKA — Join Frederick and Lisa Everett for “An Encounter with the Beloved,” a diocesan retreat for married couples, on the weekend of April 28-29 at Lindenwood Retreat Center in Donaldson.

Amid the many demands of family life, work and community, married couples need to retreat from time to time in order to refocus on their primary relationships with their spouse and with the Lord. “An Encounter with the Beloved” will help them look at where they have been, where they are now and where the Lord is leading them to go.

The cost of the retreat is $195 per couple, and includes overnight accommodations and all meals. For more details or to register visit “Retreats and Programs” at www.lindenwood.org, or contact Lisa Everett at leverett@diocesefwsb.org.

USF spring lecture series wraps up with two events

FORT WAYNE — The Department of Philosophy and Theology and the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Saint Francis invite the public to the final two free events of the Philosophy/Theology Spring Lecture Series. An interdisciplinary panel will discuss “Karl Marx at 200: Who Cares?” on Sunday, April 15, at 3 p.m., and Dr. Vincent Wargo, assistant professor of philosophy, will give a lecture, “An Introduction to Social Ontology,” on Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m.

Both events will take place on the downtown campus of the University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne’s Historic Woman’s Club, 826 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne. Attendees may use the Wayne Street entrance to the Woman’s Club for easier access to the third floor.

The interdisciplinary panel features a German historian, Dr. Barry Jackisch; Catholic economist Dr. Douglas Meador; and Catholic professors of philosophy and theology Dr. Lance Richey and Dr. Adam DeVille. Wargo’s lecture will ask of those present, “Have you ever considered how real or what type of reality is our social life together?”

For additional information contact Angie Springer at 260-399-7700, ext. 8100, or aspringer@sf.edu, or visit the website at http://philosophy.sf.edu/lecture-series/.

All are welcome and admission is free.

Bishop Wack, presenter at Holy Cross Associates conference

NOTRE DAME — “Competency to

See, Courage to Act: A Conference in Discipleship for Our Times” will be presented Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Holy Cross College Auditorium, Notre Dame. All are welcome.

The keynote speaker will be Bishop William Wack, CSC, originally from Christ the King Parish in South Bend. Bishop Wack, now the ordinary of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, will speak at 1 p.m. about the roles for lay women and men in today’s Church. Sister Brenda Cousins, CSC, will speak at 9:15 a.m. on “Discipleship: Bringing Light to a Dark World.” Other speakers are also scheduled.

The special Saturday event is free and open to the public. The optional lunch is $15. Registration and details are online at http://holycrossassociates.org/. For more information email csternberg@brothersofholycross.com, call 760-610-9373 or write MHCA, c/o Brother Carl Sternberg, 776 Columba Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.

Woo announced as Saint Mary’s College commencement speaker

NOTRE DAME — Carolyn Woo, the former CEO of Catholic Relief Services, will deliver the commencement address to the Saint Mary’s College Class of 2018.

Woo will receive the college’s highest honor, an honorary doctor of humanities degree, at the ceremony on Saturday, May 19.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Woo was educated by the Maryknoll Sisters of Ossining, and immigrated to the United States to attend Purdue University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics with highest distinction and honors, a Master of Science in industrial administration with recognition as a Krannert Scholar, and her doctoral degree.

She joined Purdue as an assistant professor in 1981, became a full professor in 1991, and directed the Professional Master’s Programs in the Krannert School of Management from 1993-95 and also served as associate executive vice president for academic affairs at Purdue University. From 1997-2011, Woo served as Martin J. Gillen Dean of the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. She served as CEO of Catholic Relief Services from 2012-16.

“Carolyn Woo embodies the spirit we strive to instill in our students: She is a woman of action,” Saint Mary’s President Jan Cervelli said. “Her career is a testament to the power of leadership that serves the greater good.”

Saint Mary’s College also will present an honorary degree to acclaimed peace activist Sister Margaret “Peggy” O’Neill, SC. Beginning in 1986, Sister Peggy served in the Diocese of San Salvador, assisting refugees during El Salvador’s civil war. In 2006, she established El Centro Arte Para la Paz, an educational and cultural center that promotes peace through the arts and spiritual reflection in Suchitoto, El Salvador, on the grounds of the historic Santa Imelda School and Convent.

As a theology professor, Sister Peggy taught at Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, for 25 years, as well as through Augsburg College’s Center for Global Education in El Salvador. She is currently a faculty member of Santa Clara University’s Casa de la Solidaridad in El Salvador.

Sister Peggy’s numerous honors include the 2008 Peacemaker Award of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace and the 2008 Ciudadana Ilustre Award, which recognized her work on behalf of social and cultural development in El Salvador.

“Sister Peggy O’Neill enriches the lives of those around her with her buoyant spirit and unflagging commitment to service,” President Cervelli said. “Her accompaniment of people in need serves as a shining light through darkness.”

Elcesser wins national award

INDIANAPOLIS — John Elcesser, executive director of the Indiana Non-Public Education Association, was recognized with the Leonard F. DeFiore Parental Choice Advocate Award at the National Catholic Educational Association Convention on April 2.

“This award honors a person or organization that has demonstrated outstanding leadership in promoting full and fair parental choice in education,” according to the INPEA. “The right to choose the schools they believe best serve their children is a rallying cry for parents of modest means who, he argues, have a legitimate claim to public support.”

The organization points out that, “As a school choice advocate, Elcesser brings the unique lens of having served both as a private school leader and a public policy advocate.” In Indiana, he “was a leader in the coalition that successfully passed tax-credit scholarship and voucher legislation.”

The award was presented in conjunction with NCEA’s 2018 Convention & Expo in Cincinnati, Ohio, at a special awards banquet. The NCEA Convention & Expo is the largest, private-education association gathering in the country. Participants come from many avenues of Catholic school education, including elementary and secondary school teachers, superintendents, principals, presidents and board members. The event features more than 230 professional development sessions, carefully prepared liturgies, networking events and an expo hall showcasing the latest educational products, services and technology, as well as new publications.

* * *