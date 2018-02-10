Around the Diocese: February 11, 2018 Todays Catholic

Catholic Scouting program offered

SOUTH BEND — “Footsteps of the Saints” will be offered on Friday, Feb. 23, from 5:30-7:15 p.m. at St. Matthew Cathedral Parish, South Bend. Mass will be followed by dinner and a lesson and activity on Blessed Carlos Rodriguez.

This religious activity, offered by the National Catholic Committee on Scouting, encourages youth to learn about the words, deeds and devotion to prayer of the holy men and women who have shaped Catholicism in America. In the Church calendar for the United States, some have the rank of “saint” and are venerated by the universal Church. Some have the rank of “blessed” and are venerated by the local Church. Most of them lived and worked in North America in what is now the United States. Others never set foot in America; however, they had an impact on the Catholic American landscape. All of them sought to follow Jesus, and the goal of the activity is to share their lives so that young people might be inspired to follow them on the path to holiness.

The event is open to all Scouts and non-Scouts, boys and girls, in grades K-12, although it is primarily geared toward elementary school. Siblings of Scouts are also welcome. Class A uniforms or nice clothes for Mass should be worn, participants should bring crayons or markers, and dinner will be available for purchase.

Pre-register and designate the number of meals at https://goo.gl/forms/HPRNoMiqyeH1udQA2, or by contacting Janice Martin at 260-399-1411 or jmartin@diocesefwsb.org.

Chaperones needed for Catholic Youth Summer Camp

HOWE — Catholic Youth Summer Camp, an overnight adventure for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade Catholic youth in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, is in need of volunteer adult staff ages 18 and older to serve as counselors, senior chaperones, nurses, musicians and craft leaders for the June 24-29 camp. Junior counselors ages 16-17 are also needed.

During the camp, which is set on a lake at Camp Lutherwald in Howe, the youth will enjoy nature, engage in fun and meaningful activities such as archery, swimming, fishing, canoeing, an obstacle course, crafts and hiking. They participate in daily Mass, experience Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, have the opportunity to experience the Lord’s love in the sacrament of reconciliation and learn to pray the rosary more deeply. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will celebrate Mass with the campers and staff on June 26.

Anyone passionate about their Catholic faith, who wants to share a week of camp life with a small group of young campers, is encouraged to apply. Safe Environment certification will be required. Lodging, food and a camp T-shirt will be provided. Training sessions will be scheduled.

The deadline for applications is Monday, April 30. For an application contact Dave and Jan Torma, 901 Wheatly Drive, South Bend, IN 46614: fisherofmendjt@msn.com; 574-291-3381 or 574-707-3381.

Lindenwood offers Lenten day retreat

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center offers a Lenten day retreat led by Father Jerry Schweitzer on Monday, March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.

The topic centers around John the Baptist. Who was John the Baptist, as shown in biblical literature and historical tradition? What was his impact on Jesus and the community of his time, as well as the current time?

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35 per person, which includes lunch and refreshments. Mass will be celebrated by Father Schweitzer.

For more information visit Lindenwood.org, or call (574) 935-1780. A part of The Center at Donaldson, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Holy Cross College students recognized

NOTRE DAME — Holy Cross College is pleased to announce that Ashley Adamczyk and Colin Crawford have been recognized in the 2018 Delta Epsilon Sigma Honor Society Writing Competition.

Adamczyk, a communications major, submitted an entry to the short fiction category titled “Sweet Surprise,” and received an honorable mention for her work. “I submitted this piece simply because I love writing,” said Adamczyk. “In doing so, I stepped outside of my comfort zone because I usually keep my creative writing to myself. So, I am very honored to have received this recognition.” Adamczyk was inducted into DES in 2017.

Receiving first place in scholarly research, history major Crawford’s paper “Drinking and Devotion in Colonial Virginia” was originally written for a class taught by associate professor of history, Dr. Angel Cortes. Crawford, inducted to DES in 2016, is also the student president of Holy Cross College’s Delta Epsilon Sigma chapter. “I am so honored and humbled to have been selected for this award,” said Crawford. “I thank Delta Epsilon Sigma, the selection panel, and Dr. Cortes for this opportunity.” For his efforts, Crawford received a $500 cash prize and will have his work peer-reviewed and published in the Delta Epsilon Journal.

Dr. Cortes, who serves as chapter advisor, personally lauded the students for their participation and accolades in the competition. “I take particular pleasure in recognizing the excellence in writing that is already at the college, determined by the standards commensurate with our specific fields of learning,” he says.

Delta Epsilon Sigma is a national scholastic honor society founded in the Catholic tradition. First assembled in the 1940s, each year DES offers membership to students in higher learning institutions across the country who are distinguished among their peers in both academic accomplishment and dedication to serving others.

* * *