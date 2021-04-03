Annunciation Women’s Discernment House blessed by Bishop Rhoades John Martin Freelance Photographer

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades blesses the Annunciation Women’s Discernment House in Fort Wayne March 25. The house is a ministry of the Confraternity of Penitents.

Attendees pray during the blessing. The Annunciation Women’s Discernment House will serve as home to young women who are trying to discern God’s will as it pertains to their vocation in life.

