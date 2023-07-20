Agencies, Parishes, Schools Awarded St. Mary’s Heritage Fund Grants Todays Catholic

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded grants totaling $231,330 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools, and agencies across the diocese.

The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary Mother of God Parish to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary Pastor, Father Tom O’Connor, and St. Mary Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic downtown Fort Wayne church. The church burned in 1993 and a new church was erected on the same site.

Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded grants for 2023.

Agencies

Women’s Care Center — $3,360 for Family Focus: Moms and Babies 2023

A Mother’s Hope — $10,000 for Maternity Housing Program for pregnant women experiencing homelessness

The Rose Home, Inc. — $6,200 for Resident Assistance Fund

Clinica Madre de Dios — $5,000 for free medical care

Catholic Charities of FWSB, Inc. — $10,000 for Hope to Healing Mental Health Counseling

Matthew 25, Inc. — $10,000 for medications for uninsured and low-income individuals

Christ Child Society, Fort Wayne — $2,000 for Koats for Kids

St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph Co. — $5,000 for Sweet Dreams Ministry

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne — $10,000 for Care Van Ministry

Saint Anne Communities — $20,000 for charity cases at Victory Noll

Wellspring Interfaith Social — $7,500 for food and hygiene items for low-income families

Christ Child Society, South Bend — $2,250 for Clothing Center inventory support

St. Joseph Missions — $5,000 for Women’s Shelter for single homeless women

St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc. — $6,000 for increasing access in rural communities with mobile clinic program

Parishes

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $3,500 for the parish food bank

St. Therese, Fort Wayne — $8,520 for Faith and Organization

St. Henry — $12,000 for gym lighting

St. Patrick, Fort Wayne — $5,000 for school subsidy

St Vincent de Paul, Elkhart — $2,500 for Totus Tuus

Schools

Marian High School —$10,000 for financial aid for minority students

Marian High School — $20,000 for new school bus

Marian High School — $10,000 for Hard as Nails ministry for sophomore retreat

Holy Family, South Bend — $10,000 for tuition assistance

St. John the Baptist, South Bend — $7,500 for pre-k tuition assistance

Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne — $10,000 for tuition assistance/bus transportation fees

St. Joseph, Fort Wayne — $10,000 for transportation

St. Joseph, Fort Wayne — $20,000 for English Language Learner Program

