September 24, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 24, 2023
Bremen
Juan Antonio Fernandez, 57, St. Dominic
Bristol
Jimmy Boal, 52, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Jacquelin Czarnecki, 91, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Catherine Weyant, 105, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Elkhart
Sheila Dibley, 90, St. Thomas the Apostle
Dennis Foster, 70, St. Vincent de Paul
Fort Wayne
Olga G. Puente, 87, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Elfriede Samuel, 84, St. Charles Borromeo
Agatha Tourney, 100, St. Charles Borromeo
Eileen Wilson, 68, St. Charles Borromeo
South Bend
Anton Pajor, 91, Christ the King
Mary Niezgodski, 95, Holy Cross
Bernard Kielton, 68, St. Adalbert
Greg Chavez, 68, St. Casimir
