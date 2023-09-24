Todays Catholic
September 24, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 24, 2023

Todays Catholic

Bremen

Juan Antonio Fernandez, 57, St. Dominic

Bristol

Jimmy Boal, 52, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Jacquelin Czarnecki, 91, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Catherine Weyant, 105, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Elkhart

Sheila Dibley, 90, St. Thomas the Apostle

Dennis Foster, 70, St. Vincent de Paul

Fort Wayne

Olga G. Puente, 87, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Elfriede Samuel, 84, St. Charles Borromeo

Agatha Tourney, 100, St. Charles Borromeo

Eileen Wilson, 68, St. Charles Borromeo

South Bend

Anton Pajor, 91, Christ the King

Mary Niezgodski, 95, Holy Cross

Bernard Kielton, 68, St. Adalbert

Greg Chavez, 68, St. Casimir

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE