Rest in Peace Todays Catholic

Angola

Frederick H. Cumings, 88, St. Anthony of Padua

Elaine Homan, 80, St. Anthony of Padua

Robert Kachur, 72, St. Anthony of Padua

James M Lodder, 66, St. Anthony of Padua

Marie Cristina Vilchis, 53, St. Anthony of Padua

Arcola

Patricia Grandstaff, 55, St. Patrick

Bristol

Rosalie Gross, 78, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Madonna Jones, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Elkhart

Albena Valhala, 93, St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Kay G. Sovine, 59, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

Mary Thornsen, 92, Queen of Peace

Ralph Christman, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

Thomas Logan, 29, St. Charles Borromeo

Gertrude Rogawski, 96, St. Charles Borromeo

Edward G. Fox, 57 St. John the Baptist

Jeannette H. Hemrick, 85, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Frederick P. Merz, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Nan Delaney, 80, St. Jude

John Phillip Burt, 87, St. Therese

Richard Cater, 67, St. Vincent de Paul

Fredrick Dumit, 79, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Rita J. Bickel, 96, SS. Peter & Paul

Thomas Nicholson, Sr., 88, SS. Peter & Paul

Kendallville

Paul L. Johnston, 72, Immaculate Conception

Mishawaka

Robert Choquette, 82, St. Monica

New Haven

Carol Ann Jennings, 82, St. John the Baptist

Notre Dame

Sister Dolores Jean Bray, CSC, 88, Church of Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Camilla Braunsdorf, 89, Holy Cross

Warren Braunsdorf, 88, Holy Cross

John O’Hara, 100, Holy Cross

Octavio Martinez Aguilar, 64, St. Adalbert

Richard Dombrowski, 88, St. Adalbert

Elena Raya Dominguez, 73, St. Adalbert

Melchor Cervantes, 55, St. Adalbert

Dorothy Demeter, 97, St. Adalbert

Bobby McCain, 62, St. Augustine

* * *