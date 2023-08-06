August 6, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace
Angola
Frederick H. Cumings, 88, St. Anthony of Padua
Elaine Homan, 80, St. Anthony of Padua
Robert Kachur, 72, St. Anthony of Padua
James M Lodder, 66, St. Anthony of Padua
Marie Cristina Vilchis, 53, St. Anthony of Padua
Arcola
Patricia Grandstaff, 55, St. Patrick
Bristol
Rosalie Gross, 78, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Madonna Jones, 80, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Elkhart
Albena Valhala, 93, St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Kay G. Sovine, 59, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception
Mary Thornsen, 92, Queen of Peace
Ralph Christman, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
Thomas Logan, 29, St. Charles Borromeo
Gertrude Rogawski, 96, St. Charles Borromeo
Edward G. Fox, 57 St. John the Baptist
Jeannette H. Hemrick, 85, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Frederick P. Merz, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Nan Delaney, 80, St. Jude
John Phillip Burt, 87, St. Therese
Richard Cater, 67, St. Vincent de Paul
Fredrick Dumit, 79, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Rita J. Bickel, 96, SS. Peter & Paul
Thomas Nicholson, Sr., 88, SS. Peter & Paul
Kendallville
Paul L. Johnston, 72, Immaculate Conception
Mishawaka
Robert Choquette, 82, St. Monica
New Haven
Carol Ann Jennings, 82, St. John the Baptist
Notre Dame
Sister Dolores Jean Bray, CSC, 88, Church of Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Camilla Braunsdorf, 89, Holy Cross
Warren Braunsdorf, 88, Holy Cross
John O’Hara, 100, Holy Cross
Octavio Martinez Aguilar, 64, St. Adalbert
Richard Dombrowski, 88, St. Adalbert
Elena Raya Dominguez, 73, St. Adalbert
Melchor Cervantes, 55, St. Adalbert
Dorothy Demeter, 97, St. Adalbert
Bobby McCain, 62, St. Augustine
