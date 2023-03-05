Todays Catholic
March 5, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 5, 2023

Auburn

Lucille Schiffli, 97, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Genelle Louise Lee, 81, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 

Gloria Samson, 86, St. Charles Borromeo

Martha Rarick, 86, St. Jude

Donaldson

Sister Cathy Schwemer, PHJC, 68, Ancilla Domini

Granger

Erika Clarivio, 87, St. Pius X

Gerald Mittendorf, 88, St. Pius X

Huntington

Sara Driscoll, 89, SS. Peter and Paul

Peter Henry, 64, SS. Peter and Paul

Ronald Leist, 72, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Frank J. Jermano, 95, St. Monica

South Bend

Jean Connell, 92, Christ the King

Stanley Stopczynski, 95, St. John the Baptist

* * *

