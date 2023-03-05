March 5, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 5, 2023
Auburn
Lucille Schiffli, 97, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Genelle Louise Lee, 81, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Gloria Samson, 86, St. Charles Borromeo
Martha Rarick, 86, St. Jude
Donaldson
Sister Cathy Schwemer, PHJC, 68, Ancilla Domini
Granger
Erika Clarivio, 87, St. Pius X
Gerald Mittendorf, 88, St. Pius X
Huntington
Sara Driscoll, 89, SS. Peter and Paul
Peter Henry, 64, SS. Peter and Paul
Ronald Leist, 72, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Frank J. Jermano, 95, St. Monica
South Bend
Jean Connell, 92, Christ the King
Stanley Stopczynski, 95, St. John the Baptist
