February 26, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: February 26, 2023
Fort Wayne
Benita Aguilar, 74, St. Joseph
Mary Craighead, 102, St. Joseph
Cristobal Jordan, 72, St. Joseph
Gerald Semersheim, 75, St. Joseph
Sean Hamilton, 31, St. Jude
Daniel Culbertson, 80, St. Vincent de Paul
Kathleen Keefer, 73, St. Vincent de Paul
Carol Wilch, 88, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Richard Was Sr., 83, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Thomas Flatt, 83, St. Bavo
Harley Evans, 83, St. Joseph
South Bend
Joseph Cichos, 87, Christ the King
Gerard Bernsten, 90, Holy Cross
Warsaw
Sarah Burns, 44, Sacred Heart
