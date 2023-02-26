Todays Catholic
February 26, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: February 26, 2023

Fort Wayne

Benita Aguilar, 74, St. Joseph

Mary Craighead, 102, St. Joseph

Cristobal Jordan, 72, St. Joseph

Gerald Semersheim, 75, St. Joseph

Sean Hamilton, 31, St. Jude

Daniel Culbertson, 80, St. Vincent de Paul

Kathleen Keefer, 73, St. Vincent de Paul

Carol Wilch, 88, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Richard Was Sr., 83, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Thomas Flatt, 83, St. Bavo

Harley Evans, 83, St. Joseph

South Bend

Joseph Cichos, 87, Christ the King

Gerard Bernsten, 90, Holy Cross

Warsaw

Sarah Burns, 44, Sacred Heart

* * *

