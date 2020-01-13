Young adult retreat to examine understanding of the Holy Spirit Lisa Kochanowski Freelance Writer

Young adults in their 20s and 30s who are looking for a way to increase the role of the Holy Spirit in their lives in 2020 won’t want to miss a weekend of talks, inspiring music, Mass, adoration, confession and social time at the annual diocesan Young Adult Retreat. Under the theme of “Anointed,” the gathering will take place Jan. 18 and 19 at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center in Donaldson.

After a brainstorming session by the planning team, the theme comes from discussions of the Saturday and Sunday Mass readings for the weekend of the meeting.

“The Saturday first reading was about Samuel anointing a young Saul to be king. The Sunday Gospel reading was about the Holy Spirit coming down on Jesus at His baptism and included John the Baptist saying “the one who sent me to baptize with water told me, ‘On whomever you see the Spirit come down and remain, he is the one who will baptize with the Holy Spirit,’” noted organizer Sean Allen, director of young adult and campus ministry. “Saul and Jesus were each young adults at that point in their lives. We combined these for the theme of ‘anointing’ to dig into understanding better the Holy Spirit and the role of the Holy Spirit in our lives as ones who were anointed at our baptism and confirmation.”

Along with the goals of better understanding the Holy Spirit and its role in Christians’ lives, Allen hopes participants also better understand their identity as anointed by God the Father with the Holy Spirit, as well as the purpose in life for which they were anointed to serve and how to live more fully through the supernatural power of the Holy Spirit.

The young adults will hear about topics presented by Father Benjamin Muhlenkamp; Sister Maria Gemma, OSF; Deacon Frederick Everett; Father Andrew Curry; and Benedict and Eryn Shoup. Other opportunities during the two-day event include Mass, reconciliation and adoration with area priests.

During their free time, retreatgoers will have optional activities available. One unique and popular activity at past retreats will be available again: SoulCore. SoulCore is an opportunity that pairs physical core strengthening, stretching and functional movement with the prayers of the rosary. Participants will experience the combination of candlelight, music, Scripture and movement to discover the beauty of the rosary.

For more information contact Allen at sallen@diocesefwsb.org or 858-354-9006 or Crystal Serrano-Puebla, associate director of young adult and campus ministry, at cserrano@diocesefwsb.org or 224-650-0578. Visit http://www.diocesefwsb.org/yam-retreats for an online registration link and event details.

* * *