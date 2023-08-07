World Youth Day – By the Day Joshua Schipper Video/Digital Content/Graphic Design Producer

Day 7

Click here for photos from the day.

In the morning, the pilgrims again boarded the metro to arrive at Immaculate Conception Church for catechesis. There, they listened to a Gospel passage while youth and young adults on the “animation team” acted out the reading. After a witness talk from Deacon Caleb Kruse, Bishop Robert Barron addressed the young people gathered in and around the pews. After this, numerous youth – including three from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend – had a panel discussion with the bishop about social friendship, including the role of social media in the lives of young people. After the discussion, Bishop Barron celebrated Mass for the pilgrims.

In the early afternoon, the pilgrims departed to welcome Pope Francis. The streets of Lisbon were packed with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims bearing the flags of various nations and dioceses. Numerous youth and young adults from the diocese stood within yards of the pontiff as he cruised through the crowd before his opening address, which was broadcast in various languages via handheld radio.

Day 8

Click here for photos from the day.

On the final day of morning catechesis, diocesan pilgrim Anna Laisure gave a witness talk before Most Reverend Timothy Broglio, Archbishop of Military Services and President of the USCCB, spoke to the pilgrims and celebrated Mass. After a bit of time for food, the pilgrims returned to Edward VII Park for Stations of the Cross with Pope Francis.

Most of the pilgrims gathered on a shady hill, where they prayed the Stations of the Cross via jumbotron with those gathered, intermittently hearing testimonies about the faith from several Catholics. One of those who shared his testimony was Caleb Perkins, a pilgrim from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Perkins shared to hundreds of thousands of his fellow pilgrims about his childhood and young adulthood, his struggles, and all of the factors that converged to bring him into the Church. After stations of the Cross, Perkins and his wife, Natali, met Pope Francis, shaking the hand of the pontiff.

Day 9

Click here for photos from day 9.

Prior to their journey to the papal vigil site, the pilgrims walked to a nearby church for Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. During his homily, he also commended Caleb Perkins for sharing his journey to the Catholic faith to the hundreds of thousands gathered for stations of the cross the evening prior.

Following Mass, the pilgrims hydrated and geared up for an hours-long journey to the vigil site. Carrying heavy bags, the pilgrims departed Hotel Roma with temperatures reaching 96.8 degrees in the mid-afternoon. After stopping beneath overpasses for some shade and to rehydrate, the view of an estimated 1.5 million young Catholics awaiting Pope Francis slowly came into view as they passed over bridges to their campsite.

The terrain of the section where they settled consisted of a dusty ground with rocks nearing the size of baseballs. The pilgrims set up camp as the sun beat down on them, with many inflating pool rafts as makeshift beds. As the sun set, Pope Francis addressed the pilgrims. Following his speech, the thousands worshiped the exposed Blessed Sacrament during adoration before attempting to get some sleep before their upcoming journey back to the United States.

Day 10

Click here for photos from day 10.

On Sunday, pilgrims awoke to the sun rising over the Tagus Estuary in a field surrounded by around 1.5 million young Catholics from around the world. While they had originally planned to stay at their campsite for Mass with Pope Francis, the estimated temperature pushing 100 degrees saw the pilgrims journey back to their hotel. After a small park was secured for Mass as a group, the nearly 300 pilgrims celebrated Mass under the shade of a few trees.

After grabbing lunch at the hotel, the pilgrims split into several travel groups. Each group shared a parting dinner before boarding buses to their respective airports. During dinner at Hotel Roma, Father Paolo Degasperi made holy water to bless various religious items purchased by the pilgrims during their trip. After blessing and mixing salt and water, he sprinkled the water over numerous rosaries and statues, and then over the people gathered around his table.

Day 11

Pilgrims in Travel Group No. 2 traveled nine hours via bus to the Madrid Airport to catch a flight to Munich, Germany. Shortly after arriving, Father Dennis DiBenedetto, Father Paolo Degasperi, and Father Jacob Schneider secured a small hotel chapel to celebrate Mass for the over 30 pilgrims traveling with them.

Reflecting on World Youth Day, Alfonso Ruiz-Cataño, a senior at North Manchester and a parishioner at St. Robert Bellermine Parish in North Manchester, said that the pilgrimage was “eye-opening,” and that it provided a lot of perspective about his own personal experiences. Despite his own struggles, he says that this helped him see his situation in a new light.“

It really made me appreciate and value what I have at home.”

* * *