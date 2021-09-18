September 18, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, September 19: 11 AM — Wedding Anniversary Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Sunday, September 19: 3 p.m. — Talk at Father and Son Retreat, Saint Patrick’s County Park, South Bend
Tuesday, September 21: 8:30 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Matthew Cathedral School, South Bend
Tuesday, September 21: 1:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Board of Directors of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary
Wednesday, September 22: 1 p.m. — Meeting and Prayer with Priests Ordained in Past Five Years, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka
Friday, September 24: 8:45 a.m. — Opening Prayer for Deification Through the Cross Symposium, McKenna Hall, University of Notre Dame
