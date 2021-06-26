Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, June 27: 12:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, June 28: 9 a.m. — Religious Liberty Conference, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, June 29: 11:15 a.m. — Mass for Totus Tuus participants, Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn

Tuesday, June 29: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Seminarian Admission Committee, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, June 30: 11 a.m. — Mass and Blessing, Ancilla College of Marian University, Donaldson

Wednesday, June 30: 6 p.m. — Mass and Dinner with Legatus Chapters of Fort Wayne and South Bend, St. Martin de Porres Church and The Oakwood Resort, Syracuse

