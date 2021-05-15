May 15, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, May 16: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Monday, May 17: 5 p.m. — Mass and Blessing for Graduates of Notre Dame Masters of Divinity Program, Christ the King Church, South Bend
Tuesday, May 18: 3:30 p.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Catholic Center, Indianapolis
Wednesday, May 19: 10 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Catholic Center, Indianapolis
Thursday, May 20: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council
Friday, May 21: 4:30 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Holy Cross College, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College
Saturday, May 22: 11 a.m. — Diaconate Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
