Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, May 16: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Monday, May 17: 5 p.m. — Mass and Blessing for Graduates of Notre Dame Masters of Divinity Program, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Tuesday, May 18: 3:30 p.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 19: 10 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Thursday, May 20: 12 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council

Friday, May 21: 4:30 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Holy Cross College, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College

Saturday, May 22: 11 a.m. — Diaconate Ordination, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

