Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Note: Updated Dec. 10, 2020

Monday, December 14: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, December 14: 2 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Budget Committee

Friday, December 18: 11 a.m. — Mass for Diocesan Employees of South Bend Area, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, December 19: 11 a.m. — Mass for Seminarians, their Families and Serra Club of South Bend, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

Sunday, December 20: 9:15 a.m. — Mass, St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Columbia City

* * *