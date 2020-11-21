Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 22: 3 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, November 23: 1 p.m. — Meetings of Corporations of Diocese, Catholic Cemeteries and Saint Anne Communities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, November 24: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, November 25: 9:30 a.m. — Virtual Meeting, Catholic Leadership Institute Thanksgiving Retreat

Wednesday, November 25: 12:30 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council

Thursday, November 26: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

