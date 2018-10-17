Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 21: 11:30 a.m. — Wedding Anniversary Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, October 22: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, October 24: 10:30 a.m. — All-Schools Mass, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, October 24: 6:30 p.m. — Meeting and prayer, Intentional Discipleship Group, St. John Paul II Center, Mishawaka

Thursday, October 25: 9:30 a.m. — Lecture, Masters in Divinity program, O’Shaughnessy Hall, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, October 25: 7:30 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Corpus Christi Church, South Bend

Friday, October 26: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

Saturday, October 27: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

* * *