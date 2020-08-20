Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, August 23: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange

Tuesday, September 1: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Most Precious Blood Parish at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, September 2: 6:30 p.m. — Vespers and Meeting with Knights of Columbus Leadership Team, St. Peter Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, September 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

Friday, September 4: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass for St. Michael, Plymouth, and St. Mary of the Lake, Culver, Parishes, at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, September 5: 1 p.m. — Priesthood and Diaconate Ordinations, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

