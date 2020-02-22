Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 23: 10 a.m. — Closing Mass for Diocesan World Youth Day, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Sunday, February 23: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, February 24: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, February 24: 6 p.m. — Catholic Legislator Dinner, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Indianapolis

Tuesday, February 25: 7 a.m. — Servus Omnium Lecture and Breakfast, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, February 26: 10:30 a.m. — Mass, Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, February 26: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Thursday, February 27: 6:30 p.m. — Vespers with PFW Mastodon Catholic Group, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

