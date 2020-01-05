Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, January 5: 11 a.m. — Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, January 7: 6:30 p.m. — Meeting with Fraternus and Fidelis groups, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, January 8: 6:30 p.m. — Adoration and Mass with Cor Jesu Young Adult Group, St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, January 10: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, January 11: 5 p.m. — Mass with Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Permanent Deacon Candidates, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

* * *