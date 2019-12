Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, December 1: 1 p.m. — Tour of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, with St. Michael the Archangel Youth Group

Tuesday, December 3: 10:30 a.m. — Advent Day of Recollection for Priests, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday-Friday, December 5-13: Ad Limina Visit, Rome

* * *