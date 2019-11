Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 17: 11:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange

Monday, November 18: 1 p.m. — Meetings of Corporations of Diocese, Catholic Cemeteries and Saint Anne Communities, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, November 19: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, November 20: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, November 20: 7 p.m. — Violins of Hope Catholic-Jewish Prayer Service, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 21: 1 p.m. — Blessing of offices, Heartland Sings, Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 21: 9 p.m. — Theology on Tap, O’Rourke’s Public House, South Bend

Saturday, November 23: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka

Saturday, November 23: 8 p.m. — Closing Mass for National Catholic Youth Conference, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

