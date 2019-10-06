Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, October 6: 3 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, October 7: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, October 7: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Cemetery/Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne

Tuesday-Thursday, October 8-10: Continuing Education Days for Priests, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola

Thursday, October 10: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, October 11: 7 a.m. — White Mass, Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka

Saturday, October 12: 2:30 p.m. — Mass, Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Geddes Hall, University of Notre Dame

