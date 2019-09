Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 15: 7:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Francis Chapel, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, September 17: 8:30 a.m. — Mass with Blessing of Recently Renovated St. Joseph School, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, September 17: 6:30 p.m. — Blessing of Newman Center, North Manchester

Wednesday, September 18: 7 p.m. — Talk to Belles for Life, Rice Commons, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Thursday, September 19: 11 a.m. — Mass, St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend

Friday, September 20: 10:30 a.m. — Mass for Catholic School Mission Day, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Saturday, September 21: 9:30 a.m. — Mass for Confirmation Rally, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

