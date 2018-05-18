May 18, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, May 20: 9:30 a.m. — Commencement Ceremony for University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
Sunday, May 20: 5 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend
Tuesday, May 22: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn
Wednesday, May 23: 11 a.m. — Blessing and ribbon-cutting, St. Vincent de Paul Society Thrift Store, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, May 23: 5:30 p.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne
Thursday, May 24: 6:30 p.m. — Reception for Retirement of Susan Richter, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend
Friday, May 25: 10 a.m. — Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, May 26: 5 p.m. — Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.