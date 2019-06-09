June 9, 2019 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, June 10: 9 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore, Maryland
Monday, June 10: 1 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine, Baltimore, Maryland
Monday, June 10: 6 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Faithful Citizenship Working Group, Baltimore, Maryland
Monday-Friday, June 10-14: Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Baltimore, Maryland
Saturday, June 15: 4 p.m. — Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Monday-Saturday, June 17-22: Conference to Bishops of China, Beijing, China
