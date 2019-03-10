Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, March 10: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Casimir Church, South Bend

Sunday, March 10: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Monday, March 11: 1 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine, Washington, D.C.

Monday, March 11: 5:30 p.m. — Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Religious Liberty, Washington, D.C.

Tuesday-Wednesday, March 12-13: Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Administrative Committee, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, March 13: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Catholic Relief Services U.S. Operations Committee, Baltimore, Maryland

Thursday, March 14: 8 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, March 16: 5 p.m. — Mass, Dinner and Auction for Marian High School, Mishawaka

