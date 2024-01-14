January 14, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, January 15: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, January 17: 9:45 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne
Thursday, January 18: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Friday, January 19: 8:15 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Joseph School, South Bend
Saturday, January 20: 6 p.m. – Mass for Nocturnal Adoration Society, St. Michael Church, Plymouth
Sunday, January 21: 10 a.m. – Melkite Divine Liturgy, Malloy Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.